Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan joins NCP, to contest from Vandre East constituency

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Former MLA and NCP leader Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique joined the NCP faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday.

Zeeshan Siddique was expelled from Congress in August for cross-voting in the Maharashtra legislative council elections. He joined the NCP days after his father and former Maharashtra minister was shot dead outside his office.

Zeeshan has been announced as the NCP candidate for the Vandre East constituency, where he won in the 2019 elections, defeating Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.

Zeeshan will be contesting against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arun Sardesai.

He said this was an emotional day for him and his family. He thanked party seniors Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare for believing in him in these tough times.

He further said that he has been nominated from Vandre East. ” I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will definitely win Vandre East yet again, he said.”

Zeeshan was upset with the Congress after the party gave away his seat Bandra East to the Shiv Sena (UBT) as per the seat sharing formula of the Aghadi.

Maha Vikas Aghadi declared their candidates and Congress’ sitting seat was given to Shiv Sena (UBT), this is very unfortunate, he stated.

”Congress leaders and Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders were in touch with me in the past few days…But they intended to deceive,” he said, adding that ”In that difficult time, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and NCP placed their trust in me. I am thankful to them.”

He further said that it was an unfinished dream of his father that he would win the seat again and fight for people’s welfare.

”Baba Siddique was murdered while fighting for this. His blood runs in my veins and I will fight and win Bandra East with a record margin,” he said.

NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra, Mumbai on October 12.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly are scheduled for November 20, and counting will take place on November 23.