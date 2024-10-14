Baba Siddique murder: NCP leader’s son Zeeshan Siddique was also a target, reveals Mumbai Police

In a major development in the Baba Siddique murder case, Mumbai Police Monday revealed that Zeeshan Siddique, son of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, had received threats just days before the fatal attack on the deceased leader.

According to the police, the accused, during interrogation, disclosed that the contract was given to them to kill both Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan. The shooters were also instructed to kill anyone they found.

“Zeeshan Siddique, son of Baba Siddique had received threats a few days before the incident took place. The accused told during interrogation that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddique were on the target and they were ordered to fire on anyone they found. Zeeshan Siddique was also the target of the accused. The accused were given a contract to kill both Zeeshan and Baba Siddique,” Mumbai police said.

Advertisement

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by assailants near his son Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra. The shooters reportedly fired six rounds on Siddique and three hit him.

The police arrested two suspected shooters from the spot while one managed to escape. A hunt is on to arrest the third shooter and other individuals involved in the conspiracy.

In a breakthrough, Mumbai Police Crime branch arrested one Pravin Lonkar from Pune in connection with Baba Siddique’s murder.

According to Mumbai Police, Pravin is the brother of Shubuu Lonkar who allegedly posted on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang takes responsibility for the murder.

The police claimed that Pravin Lonkar gave shelter to arrested shooters — Gurmail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap — in Pune.