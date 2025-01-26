Baba Ramdev highlights colonial exploitation on Republic Day

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth celebrated the 76th Republic Day by unfurling the national flag at Patanjali Wellness, Phase-2 in Haridwar on Sunday. Acharya Balkrishna also accompanied him during the event. Both, Ramdev and Balkrishna extended their heartfelt greetings to the nation on the Republic Day.

Addressing the gathering, Swami Ramdev said that while India is politically independent, 78 years of freedom and 76 Republic Days later, economic, educational, medical, cultural, and social freedom still remain unachieved.

He emphasized that the colonial exploitation that once occurred through force is now continuing under the guise of consumerism, driven by multinational corporations. He urged everyone to adopt Swadeshi practices and transform from consumers to creators, as currently, 10% of the global population controls 90% of the world’s wealth.

India’s Prosperous Grandeur

Swami Ramdev referred to a report titled “Takers Not Makers” by the renowned UK-based organization Oxfam International, presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The report highlights that between 1765 and 1900, Britain looted $64.82 trillion (₹5611 lakh crore) from India over just 135 years. This amount exceeds the combined economies of the world’s five largest nations. India, once known as the “Golden Bird,” was reduced to poverty by British exploitation.

He explained that during the reign of Aurangzeb in the 17th century, India contributed 25% to global industrial production, but this fell to just 2% by the 19th century due to British policies.

The size of India’s economy 500 years ago

Ramdev also highlighted that the British looting does not include the wealth plundered by earlier invaders such as Arabs, Afghans, Pathans, Durranis, Iranians, Mongols, Portuguese, Dutch, French, and Mughals.

Combining 1,000 years of exploitation, India’s looted wealth exceeds $100 trillion. He estimated India’s economy to have been around $500 trillion five centuries ago.

Economic inequality due to colonialism

The Oxfam report also draws parallels between historic colonialism and current global practices, where wealth continues to flow from developing countries in Asia, Africa, and South America (Global South) to developed nations in the Global North, such as the USA and Europe.

Swami Ramdev likened this to the toxic fruits of colonialism, which still perpetuate poverty, hunger, droughts, and inequality in the Global South.

He cited examples of multinational corporations exploiting markets, monopolizing resources, and influencing global institutions like the WTO, IMF, and World Bank to impose unfair trade policies on developing nations.

The Yoga guru highlighted that $33.8 trillion of the wealth looted by Britain went to the top 10% of the UK’s richest population. He emphasized that the scale of this looting is unimaginable—if $50 notes were laid out, they could cover London’s 1,572 square kilometers four times over.

Acharya Balkrishna also noted that many countries have demanded apologies and reparations for colonial exploitation. For example: Belgium apologized to Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi. Germany apologized to Namibia. Italy apologized to Libya.

Similarly, India must demand an apology and the return of the ₹5611 lakh crore looted by Britain.

On Republic Day, Swami Ramdev announced a resolution to compel the House of Commons, UK, to issue a public apology for their atrocities and return the looted wealth. He urged all Indians to unite and participate in a nationwide movement to reclaim India’s stolen wealth and restore the nation’s pride.

Swami Ramdev called on citizens to: Visit Oxfam’s website to study the report. Email the British Parliament to demand restitution and a public apology. Support a movement to make India a $5 trillion economy, which will eventually lead to a $50 trillion and $500 trillion economy.

The program also included patriotic performances by students from Patanjali Gurukulam, Acharyakulam, and Patanjali University, filling the atmosphere with chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai.