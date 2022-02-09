Azim Premji Foundation to transform primary school education in Srinagar

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Praja Foundation and Azim Premji Foundation for making Urban Governance more effective and transforming primary school education in Srinagar city.

In the presence of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the MoUs were signed by Athar Aamir Khan, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Commissioner; Bijoy Shankar Das, Leader – North Eastern States and Jammu & Kashmir at Azim Premji University and Milind Mhaske, Director Praja Foundation

The Lt Governor said that the MoU between SMC and Praja foundation aims to empower citizen participation through an enhanced e-Governance system in Srinagar and capacity-building programs for municipal councilors and administration.

Relentless efforts for good urban governance and sustainability in cities to be further strengthened with cooperation of Praja Foundation observed the Lt Governor.

Transparent and participatory processes in urban governance are important for tapping the vast potential, vitality of cities and higher economic growth. Reforms in urban governance will improve urban infrastructure, urban services to poor and help the cities to build on their inherent capacities, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor underlined the need to create smart solutions, smart platforms to form a link between the public and policies to make the process of rapid change a reflection of the needs & aspirations of the people and develop a new self-understanding.

Reforms introduced by the government in urban governance aim to provide much-needed human and financial resources for improving basic services like drinking water, health care, sanitation, housing and better quality of living in the cities, the Lt Governor said.

There is going to be a massive urban transformation in the cities in the coming future, which will improve the standard of living and will also attract new capital investment, he added.

Today, we have to overcome few challenges while we are developing our cities into smart ones. We must formulate policies & programs to eliminate social inequality; extend benefits of development to all sections of the society; eliminate the role of multiple agencies; strengthen Municipal Corporations and accelerate local economic development to improve the quality of life in the cities, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor asked the officials of the Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders to understand these challenges and work accordingly.

Partnership with Azim Premji University will strive towards improving the education scenario in all SMC’s Schools and continuous professional development of teachers and administrative leadership added the Lt Governor.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation said that the collaboration of SMC with Azim Premji Foundation and Praja Foundation will transform urban governance and primary education in Srinagar.