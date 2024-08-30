Azerbaijan aims to attract 250,000 Indian visitors by end of 2024

BLTM 2024 – India’s trade show on business, leisure travel and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events) – saw the participation of over 500 domestic and international exhibitors, including National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), Convention Bureaus (CVBs) and State Tourism Boards.

The three-day event, which kicked off here yesterday, has official participation from 5 National Tourism Organisations, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and 7 State Tourism Boards are participating in this year’s edition.

The extensive line-up of exhibitors showcases a diverse range of MICE and business travel products and services, with participation from NTOs and CVBs such as Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Israel, Saint Petersburg, as well as Indian states including Goa, Odisha, Punjab, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Meghalaya.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Florian Sengstschmid, CEO, Azerbaijan Tourism Board, said that in 2023, Azerbaijan welcomed 115,000 Indian travelers, a figure that surged to 140,000 in the first seven months of 2024, marking a 2.7-fold increase compared to the same period in 2023.

“This growth surpasses pre-COVID numbers, which were around 50,000-60,000 in 2019. Enhanced connectivity, including 11 weekly flights from Delhi and 3 from Mumbai to Baku, has been pivotal,” he said.

He further added, “The visitor profile is diverse, with 60 per cent being corporate travelers and 40 per cent independent travelers, including a rise in destination weddings. Azerbaijan aims to attract 250,000 Indian visitors by the end of 2024, supported by streamlined e-visa processes and increased B2B and media activations. As a safe and versatile destination, it appeals to families, solo travelers, and adventure seekers.”

Krishantha Fernando, General Manager, Sri Lanka Convention Bureau, said “Between January and the first week of August 2024, Sri Lanka welcomed around 2.3 million visitors from India, continuing its status as the largest source market. Sri Lanka offers a diverse range of attractions, from beaches and wildlife to cultural experiences like the Ramayana trail. With 83 flights per week from India, we are focusing on the MICE and wedding segments, while also appealing to leisure travelers. Proximity, connectivity, and value for money are key factors drawing Indian tourists to Sri Lanka.”

Speaking about the event, Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman and CEO of Fairfest Media Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to see the increase in scale and scope of this year’s BLTM. It is more than double in size of last year, and has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. We are ready for BLTM to again double in size next year. It is the perfect meeting place for MICE, events and travel professionals.”