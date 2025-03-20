Most wanted criminal to be extradited from Azerbaijan to Jharkhand

The extradition of Jharkhand’s most wanted criminal, Mayank Singh alias Sunil Meena, from Azerbaijan to India has been approved. Currently held in Baku Jail, his return marks a significant victory for Jharkhand Police.

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta confirmed that with the assistance of central agencies, all legal procedures for his extradition have been completed. The Jharkhand ATS provided strong evidence through Interpol, leading Azerbaijan’s court to recognise Mayank as a notorious criminal and approve his extradition. A lower court in Baku initially allowed his extradition, and the high court later upheld the decision.

A team led by the Jharkhand ATS SP will soon travel to Azerbaijan to bring Mayank back, where he will be presented in court. The state government’s final approval for the mission is awaited, but preparations are already underway.

India’s extradition treaty with Azerbaijan played a crucial role in this case. Police officials view this as a major breakthrough in tackling criminals operating from abroad. They believe Mayank’s return will not only aid Jharkhand Police but also assist other states in dismantling organised crime networks.

Mayank was closely associated with gangster Aman Sahu, who was recently killed in a police encounter. He managed Aman’s financial and arms network, and his interrogation is expected to provide crucial leads for further crackdowns on Aman’s associates.

Originally from Rajasthan, Mayank is the first criminal from Jharkhand to be arrested overseas and extradited. He gained notoriety for flaunting his lavish lifestyle and advanced weapons on social media. Following sustained efforts by Jharkhand Police, he was arrested in Baku last year.

For years, authorities were unaware of Mayank’s true identity. The ATS later discovered that he was actually Sunil Meena from Rajasthan, running criminal operations in Jharkhand while living abroad. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him, leading to his arrest in Azerbaijan.

Mayank has a long criminal history and was a childhood friend of notorious gangster Lawrence. For the past two years, he worked closely with Aman Sahu, orchestrating extortion and other crimes in Jharkhand from Malaysia. Using internet calls, he frequently threatened businessmen and was highly active on social media, openly promoting his gang.

The Jharkhand ATS has filed multiple cases against Mayank across various police stations. After confirming his identity, they launched a crackdown—issuing notices at his home in Rajasthan, investigating his illegal wealth, and seizing his properties. His passport was canceled, and legal measures were intensified to secure his capture.

With his extradition now approved, Jharkhand Police are preparing to bring him back and present him in court, marking a significant victory in the fight against organised crime.