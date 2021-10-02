Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Home Minister Amit Shah to flag off 7,500 km Car Rally by National Security Guards tomorrow

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will flag off an All-India Car Rally of the National Security Guard (NSG) Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama from Red Fort tomorrow, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Along with this, Shah will flag-in cycle rallies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which started from different parts of the country, such as Dandi and the North East, from Leh to Kanyakumari, and will conclude here tomorrow.

Tokyo Olympics medalists Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia will be present on the occasion as Guests of Honour. Senior officials of the Government of India and police forces will also be present on the occasion.

The Government is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as part of the 75th year of Independence to revive and instill in today’s youth the spirit and sacrifices of the unsung martyrs and freedom Fighters.

During its 7,500 kms long journey, the NSGs’ car rally will pass through important and historical places associated with the freedom movement and freedom fighters of the country and end on 30th October next at the Police Memorial in New Delhi.

The car rally will pass through 18 cities in 12 states of the nation and will visit historic places like Kakori Memorial (Lucknow), Bharat Mata Mandir (Varanasi), Netaji Bhawan Barrackpore (Kolkata), Swaraj Ashram (Bhubaneswar), Tilak Ghat (Chennai), Freedom Park (Bengaluru), Mani Bhawan /August Kranti Maidan (Mumbai) and Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad).

The cycle rallies of CAPFs, which began on 15 August, with around 900 cyclists, including officers and Jawans, passed through 21 States to cover a distance of about 41,000 kms to reach Delhi.

The ITBP organized one cycle rally, while the CRPF organized four, the Sashastra Seema Bal organised 10 rallies, the Assam Rifles organized one, the CISF organized nine rallies and the BSF organized 15 cycle rallies.