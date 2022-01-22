Ayush doctors to provide ‘free consultation’ on eSanjeevini OPD portal

In view of the rise in demand for Ayush systems of medicines during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre has decided to rope in Ayush doctors from Ayush institutes of the country for the first time for “free consultation” on eSanjeevini OPD portal.

“For the first time, Ayush doctors will be available for consultation on the eSanjeevini OPD platform, which is a free health service portal launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to provide better healthcare services to patients in their places,” an official from the Ayush Ministry said.

Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush, has been assigned with the responsibility as a nodal agency to coordinate the programme which includes induction training of doctors too on the portal.

Elaborating further about the portal, Director of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV) Dr Anupam Srivastava said, “We are witnessing an increase in number of Covid-19 cases and this rise has also affected the doctors and other frontline health workers in a big way.”

Dr Srivastava said the service of Ayush doctors is helping in easing the burden and meeting the demands of scarcity in a big way.

“We are all aware that Ayurveda and other AYUSH systems of medicines has played a very crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years and larger section of the society got benefitted through it,” the Director of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth said.

“Keeping in view of demand for these systems of medicines, the Ayush Ministry has taken a decision to put onboard AYUSH doctors on eSanjeevini OPD portal,” Dr Srivastava said.

“Patients after registering themselves on https://esanjeevaniopd.in will avail the free consultation from Ayush experts,” Dr Srivastava added.

This is the first of its kind online OPD service on Ayush systems being facilitated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. eSanjeevani OPD – Stay Home OPD – has been developed by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).