A team of doctors from the country’s premier health research institute All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has found that the anti-diabetic ayurvedic drug ‘BGR-34’ is effective in cutting down obesity along with improving metabolism mechanisms of the patient afflicted with chronic disease.

Led by Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sarangi, Additional Professor, Department of Pharmacology AIIMS, the team reached this conclusion following a study spanning three years.

Comprising a range of ingredients from medicinal plants, this drug has been developed after intensive research by the scientists of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and is being marketed by AIMIL Pharmaceuticals.

The study aimed to investigate whether BGR-34 was effective on its own or along with other allopathy drugs and if yes then at what level. The results were encouraging. It found that the herbal drug was enough not only in reduction of fasting blood sugar through modulation of the hormonal profile along with a significant body weight reduction but there were other benefits also.

The drug also modulates hormonal profile, lipid profile, and triglyceride level while bringing down leptin mark which is effective in controlling fat.

Triglyceride, in excess quantity, is harmful to health as it is a bad cholesterol. Similarly, a controlled lipid profile keeps heart diseases at bay while disturbance in the hormonal profile can result in poor sleep, noted the authors of the research based on various health parameters.

In contrast, modulation of the hormonal profile was found to be significant, resulting in increased insulin levels.

The study initiated in March 2019 will soon be published in a research journal.

Dr. Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director of AIMIL Pharmaceutical said herbal-based Ayurveda medicines are finding huge acceptance among people who are keener into taking preventive health measures in the backdrop of rising noncommunicable diseases due to lifestyle changes among others.

“To cater to this increasing demand, the Government too has taken various measures to boost the availability of these products based on time-tested medicinal plants as immunity boosters. This will go a long way in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Healthy India,” he added.

In fact, yet another study published in the latest edition of the Serbian Journal of Experimental and Clinical Research on the Sciendo scientific platform has found that BGR-34 can help lower sugar levels within three months and also exert a powerful antioxidant action to prevent complications of diabetes which is on the increase in the country.