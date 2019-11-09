Ahead of the crucial Ayodhya verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening appealed to the citizens of the country to maintain harmony and said that the judgement will not be a victory or defeat for anyone.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi urged all sections of society and social and cultural organisations and all parties to the judgement to create a positive and harmonious environment.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Ayodhya is coming tomorrow. For the past few months, the matter was being heard continuously in the Supreme Court, the whole country was watching eagerly. During this period, the efforts made by all sections of the society to maintain an atmosphere of peace are greatly appreciated,” PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi, adding that the efforts by all sections of society to maintain peace and harmony was “commendable”.

अयोध्या पर कल सुप्रीम कोर्ट का निर्णय आ रहा है। पिछले कुछ महीनों से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में निरंतर इस विषय पर सुनवाई हो रही थी, पूरा देश उत्सुकता से देख रहा था। इस दौरान समाज के सभी वर्गों की तरफ से सद्भावना का वातावरण बनाए रखने के लिए किए गए प्रयास बहुत सराहनीय हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

“Keeping the respect of the country’s judiciary as paramount, all sections of society and social and cultural organisations and all parties to the judgment have in the past few days endeavoured to create a positive and harmonious environment, which should be welcomed. We should maintain harmony even after the judgement,” he further said.

देश की न्यायपालिका के मान-सम्मान को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए समाज के सभी पक्षों ने, सामाजिक-सांस्कृतिक संगठनों ने, सभी पक्षकारों ने बीते दिनों सौहार्दपूर्ण और सकारात्मक वातावरण बनाने के लिए जो प्रयास किए, वे स्वागत योग्य हैं। कोर्ट के निर्णय के बाद भी हम सबको मिलकर सौहार्द बनाए रखना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

PM Modi further urged the people that they should make it a priority that this verdict strengthens India’s glorious tradition of peace, unity and harmony.

“The Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. I appeal to the countrymen that it should be our priority that it only strengthens India’s great tradition of peace, unity and harmony,” he said.

अयोध्या पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जो भी फैसला आएगा, वो किसी की हार-जीत नहीं होगा। देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि हम सब की यह प्राथमिकता रहे कि ये फैसला भारत की शांति, एकता और सद्भावना की महान परंपरा को और बल दे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

A five judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Chief Justice-designate Justice SA Bobde, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice SA Nazeer will pronounce the verdict at 10:30 am on Saturday.

The bench had reserved the judgement on October 16, after 40 days of daily hearing on the matter, which began on August 6.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi discussed the matter with his council of ministers in Delhi and asked them to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the subject and maintain harmony in the country.

The Prime Minister told his council of ministers that they should refrain from making unnecessary remarks on the issue and maintain an atmosphere of amity and harmony, sources told PTI.

He also emphasised that the verdict should not be seen through the prism of victory and defeat, they added.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has asked its workers and spokespersons to refrain from making provocative statements on the Ram temple issue. The party also told its MPs to visit their constituencies for maintaining calm.

The ruling party’s ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), issued a similar word of caution to its cadre a few days ago.