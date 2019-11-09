The 134-year-old politically-sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya is likely to be put to rest finally today as the Supreme Court is set to give the much-awaited verdict on the title suit.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Chief Justice-designate Justice SA Bobde, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice SA Nazeer, had reserved the judgement on October 16, after a 40-day marathon hearing on the matter, which began on August 6.

This is the second-longest case to be heard by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of various states and leaders across the political spectrum have appealed to the citizens to maintain harmony and respect the Supreme Court’s order.

Besides, security has been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh and other states. Section 144 (gathering of more than four people banned) has been imposed in the whole of UP.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued an appeal asking people not to see the final Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court as a victory or defeat. Meanwhile, the state government has closed all schools, colleges, educational institutions and training centres from November 9 to 11 in view of the verdict.

Also, schools in other states including Karnataka, Jammu, Madhya Pradesh will remain closed today as a precautionary measure.

The Centre has asked all states to remain alert ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute and ensure security in sensitive areas.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also dispatched around 4,000 paramilitary personnel for security deployment in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Ayodhya.

The daily hearing on the matter commenced on August 6 and ended on October 16 amidst high drama by the concerned parties in the Supreme Court.

The court began the daily hearing after the court-appointed mediation panel headed by former Supreme Court Justice FMI Kalifulla and comprising spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar along with senior advocate Sriram Panchu failed to develop a consensus among the parties to arrive at an amicable solution.

The Allahabad High Court in 2010 through a judgement equally partitioned the dispute 2.77 acre land between – Ram Lalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board. A total of 14 appeals were filed in the apex court in four civil suits.