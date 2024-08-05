Ayodhya rape victim brought to Lucknow, admitted to KGMU

The rape victim from Ayodhya, who has been in the news due to the political implications of her case, was, on Monday, rushed to the state capital and has been admitted to the Queen Mary Women Hospital of KGMU.

The girl, who has been undergoing treatment in the Ayodhya district’s Women’s Hospital, was referred to KGMU for advance treatment due to lack of resources there.

Ayodhya CMO Dr Sanjay Jain accompanied the girl, who is pregnant, to Lucknow amid tight security. Sources said the victim of Bhadarsa rape case, who was allegedly subjected to brutality. So much so that she was to be admitted to the hospital for treatment, but due to lack of specialists and necessary resources here, the doctors referred her to KGMU, Lucknow for better treatment.

As the 12-year-old rape victim is reportedly 12-week pregnant the doctors attending on her are yet to decide whether to abort the pregnancy or let her deliver the baby.

After several rounds of consultations and on the instructions of the Child Welfare Committee, CMO Dr Sanjay Jain referred the girl to Lucknow.

Meanwhile, police have arrested SP leader Moeed Khan as an accused in the case, along with another person for alleged involvement in the crime. The Ayodhya authorities demolished the bakery of the accused while the government has given Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered elaborate security for the victim and her family in the wake of reports of some local SP leaders intimidating the girl’s family for a compromise.