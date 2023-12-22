Ayodhya all set for December 30 mega event

Ahead of the consecration (Pran-Pratishtha) of Lord Ram in his temple scheduled for January 22, 2024, the Yogi Adityanath government is going to conduct a grand rehearsal of the mega event for the upcoming inauguration of Maryada Purushottam Ram International Airport airport and re-modelled railway station in Ayodhya on December 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence, the arrangements for the inauguration of the airport and railway station in Ayodhya on December 30 will be just as elaborate as they would be for the Pran Pratishtha program on January 22. Therefore, the preparations for December 30 are considered a grand rehearsal for January 22, 2024.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to make preparations for the grand rehearsal.

It is noteworthy that the Prime Minister will be presenting Ayodhya with gifts worth over Rs 1000 crores during his visit on December 30, including an international airport and a magnificent railway station.

Regarding this, the Chief Minister himself visited Ayodhya on Thursday. He instructed the Chief Secretary of the state to ensure that Ayodhya is adorned in the same way during the Prime Minister’s events on December 30 as it would be for the preparations on January 22, 2024.

The Chief Minister has given clear instructions to adorn the four main routes in Ayodhya (Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, and Dharma Path) attractively with flowers. During this process, footpaths should be decorated with beautiful flower pots. Additionally, attractive railings should be installed between the footpaths of Ram Path and the main carriageway.

Furthermore, he has directed the swift completion of lighting and facade works along all four main routes within a week. This requires better coordination between the PWD, Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, the Development Authority, and the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation. As per his vision, Ayodhya should emerge as a world-class tourism city.

The Chief Minister has clearly instructed that Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to Ayodhya should be organized as a grand rehearsal of the Pran Pratishtha program. Decorations on the Dharma Path coming from the highway towards Naya Ghat should be attractive.

The route from the airport to Naya Ghat should be decorated with attractive flowers, similar to how the four-lane route from Sultanpur Road to the airport has been decorated with floral arrangements.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the railing of the Ayodhya Bypass on the National Highway Lucknow-Gorakhpur should be painted with attractive colors and beautiful flocoloursnd pots should be placed in its median. He emphasized that the divider on the NHAI Bypass route should be painted with radiant colors. There should be colours or dirt on any roads in Ayodhya.

Further directives include marking the Prime Minister’s welcome in Ayodhya with a shower of flowers. Gates should be constructed from Ayodhya Airport to various locations in the city, and arrangements should be made to decorate them in a better way.

Preparations for Ramotsav-2024 are in full swing as the Yogi government is not only committed to elevating Ayodhya to grandeur but also aims to instill a Ram-centric spin throughout the entire state.

In anticipation of the inauguration of the majestic Shri Ram Temple and the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, various colourful events will be colourful as per the Chief Minister’s directives.

Notably, the state government is allocating more than Rs 100 crore for this grand event, making it the biggest event in Indian history. It is anticipated that the festivities will commence in Ayodhya from December 30.

Moreover, various cultural events will be organized in all the districts of the state. The month-long celebration will feature devotional songs, Ramayana recitations, and performances of Ramleelas. Renowned storytellers and popular singers from across the country will have the opportunity to showcase their talents in Ayodhya during this month.