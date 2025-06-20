Axiom-4 Mission delayed again as NASA reviews ISS repairs; Indian astronaut Shubanshu’s launch on hold

The Axiom-4 mission, which includes Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla and three other crew members, has been delayed for the sixth time. The latest postponement is due to ongoing evaluations of recent repair work on the International Space Station (ISS).

In a post on X, NASA announced on Friday: “NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX continue reviewing launch opportunities for Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station. NASA has made the decision to stand down from a launch on Sunday, June 22, and will target a new launch date in the coming days.”

NASA stated that it is taking additional time to evaluate the ISS’s readiness, particularly after repair work in the aft (rear) section of the Zvezda service module, which is a critical component of the Russian segment of the space station.

“Because of the space station’s interconnected and interdependent systems, NASA wants to ensure the station is ready for additional crew members, and the agency is taking the time necessary to review data,” the agency said in an official statement.

This mission marks the fourth private human spaceflight aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and is especially significant for India, as Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla is set to become the first Indian astronaut to fly to the ISS.

Earlier delays on June 12 and June 18 were attributed to ongoing investigations into pressure fluctuations in the Zvezda module. The mission was initially scheduled for launch on May 29 but was first postponed to June 8 to allow for further preparations.

Subsequent delays were caused by a combination of unfavorable weather conditions, technical issues with the launch vehicle, and anomalies related to pressure aboard the ISS.

NASA is expected to announce a new launch date soon after ensuring all safety checks and technical evaluations are complete