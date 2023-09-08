AVAADA Group, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone to set up green hydrogen, ammonia unit in Odisha

Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL) Limited and Avaada GreenH2 Private Limited, the Green Hydrogen arm of the integrated energy enterprise of Avaada Group, on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a green hydrogen and green ammonia project at Gopalpur Industrial Park in Ganjam district of Odisha.

Under the definitive agreement, Avaada Group will acquire 120 acres of land in TSSEZL’s Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP), to set up a 0.5 MTPA green hydrogen/ammonia production facility.

The MoU was signed between Manikanta Naik, Managing Director, TSSEZL, and Prashant Choubey, President, Avaada Group, in the presence of Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department and Chairman, Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL), Government of Odisha, and Bhupendra Singh Poonia, IAS, Managing Director, IDCO & IPICOL.

Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department and Chairman, IDCO & IPICOL stated, “Odisha’s roadmap for the green fuels sector is both comprehensive and ambitious. The addition of Avaada Group to our partnership ecosystem is an endorsement of our strategy. We welcome Avaada to the Odisha family and look forward to achieving new milestones together.”

This green ammonia will be produced from green hydrogen, and the production facilities will be powered by renewable energy.

The green hydrogen and ammonia produced at this facility will be exported to markets around the world from the existing Gopalpur Port facility. The Utility Corridor between Gopalpur Industrial Park and Gopalpur Port will provide a dedicated corridor for smooth logistics and pipeline connectivity.

Manikanta Naik, Managing Director, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited, said, “We are happy to sign the MoU with Avaada Group for their Green Hydrogen Project. This is the second investment we have attracted in the green hydrogen/ammonia manufacturing sector. Our industrial park continues to be a preferred destination for investors, given its conducive offerings for setting up a unit. We take this opportunity to once again thank the Government of Odisha for its progressive policies that are attracting investments to the state of Odisha.”

“We are eagerly looking forward to having more investors at the Industrial Park, which will add to the industrial development of the area”, he added.

Vineet Mittal, Founder and Chairman, of Avaada Group, said,” We are delighted to announce the signing of a MoU today with Tata Steel SEZ, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards realising our green ammonia project within the Gopalpur Industrial Park. Green hydrogen and ammonia production is a crucial cornerstone in the global shift towards sustainable energy. Avaada is dedicated to contributing to India’s aspiration to become a leading global green hydrogen manufacturing hub. ”

“Our gratitude extends to the Odisha government for their unwavering support, as it empowers us to take bold strides towards a greener and more sustainable future. We pledge to facilitate the transition towards a low-carbon economy, leaving behind a lasting legacy of value for our stakeholders and society”, he added.

TSSEZL signed one MoU with ACME Clean Energy Pvt Ltd on August 25, 2023, for the establishment of a Rs 27,000 crore green hydrogen and ammonia project later at the Gopalpur Industrial Park. ACME will acquire 343 acres of land in TSSEZL’s Gopalpur Industrial Park and a 1.3 MTPA green ammonia production facility there.