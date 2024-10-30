Autonomous Vessel Matangi Embarks on Mumbai-Tuticorin Mission, Pioneering India’s Maritime Innovation

In a display of cutting-edge innovation driven by Indian startups, the Indian Navy launched Sagarmala Parikrama, highlighting advances in autonomous maritime technology. The autonomous surface vessel, Matangi, developed by Sagar Defence Engineering, was flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the plenary session of Swavlamban 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, on Tuesday.

A press statement said that Matangi is set to cover an 850-nautical-mile (1500 km) journey from Mumbai to Tuticorin, navigating in fully autonomous mode without human intervention. Equipped with an indigenously developed “navigation and collision avoidance software,” the vessel completed the first leg of its journey from Mumbai to Karwar, covering around 350 nautical miles (600 km) overnight. The vessel now has an additional 1000 kilometers to reach Tuticorin.

This initiative underscores the role of startups and MSMEs in developing and validating advanced technologies, embodying the spirit of Swavlamban 2024: “Strength and Power through Innovation and Indigenization.” The mission aims to demonstrate India’s growing capabilities in science, technology, and innovation, led by indigenous efforts.

Advertisement