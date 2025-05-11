Authorities in Punjab advise residents to observe caution, not to create panic

As a precaution amid reports of ceasefire violation by Pakistan, the district administration of Amritsar in Punjab, on Sunday, advised the residents to observe caution, remain indoors, not to create panic and don’t believe in unconfirmed reports of Pakistani drone sightings.

A government official here said all six sensitive districts — Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran — that share borders with Pakistan have already been placed on high alert.

“By way of abundant caution please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Please do not move out on road, balcony or terrace. Don’t panic. We will let you know when we can resume normal activities,” an advisory by the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney issued at 4:30 a.m. said.

She asked the residents to reach out to the administration at landline civil control room numbers 01832226262 and 7973867446 and police control rooms at 9781130666 and 9780003387.

However, following a few hours of blackout after the issue of advisory, the civil administration restored the electricity.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that in less than three hours of the announcement of a ceasefire, drones were spotted in Srinagar and explosions were heard in the city.

As India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to a ceasefire, ending a four-day-long conflict that escalated tension, several district administrations in Punjab had withdrawn restrictive orders in their respective areas.

Likewise, the administration of other districts had also withdrawn the restrictive and blackout orders.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Saturday announced that three people injured in a drone attack in Ferozepur on Friday night are being provided free treatment under the ‘Farishtey Scheme’ that includes victims of war and terrorism.

State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, had visited Dayanand Medical College in Ludhiana to meet civilians injured in an attack by Pakistan in Ferozepur.

They assured them of the state government’s support during this challenging time.

Before the ceasefire announcement, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the people to refrain from rushing to the spot of any missile or drone attack and touching the unidentified debris or remains until it has been defused by the Army authorities.

In an appeal to the citizens, the Chief Minister said the people should not rush to the spot where any part of a drone or a missile is found, as it can be harmful before it is defused.

Soliciting support and cooperation from the public, CM Mann urged them to immediately inform the police if they see any missile or ballistic material.

The Chief Minister cautioned them against approaching or touching such hazardous objects, as they can be fatal.

He said the state government is extending all help to the Indian armed forces in this war against Pakistan.

He added that the state government has already given the approval for purchasing an anti-drone system to check the smuggling of weapons and drugs through drones on the borders.

CM Mann said nine anti-drone systems will be installed along 532 km of the border with Pakistan.