Authorities declare holiday for schools, colleges in coastal Karnataka today due to flash flood warning

Following a flash-flood warning in some parts of coastal and north interior Karnataka, authorities have declared a holiday for Wednesday in all the schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions, according to an official statement.

“District Commissioners have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions and it is advised for all citizens to adhere to the instructions of local administration”, said the official statement from the Chief Minister’s office on Tuesday. The statement also informed that the government has reviewed the risk-prone areas and is well-prepared to tackle the situation.

“The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a flash flood bulletin, warning of potential flash floods in some parts of Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka. The Government has reviewed the risk-prone areas and is well prepared to tackle the issues on the ground,” it said.

The weather department said on Tuesday, “Coastal Karnataka is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on 26th July. Stay safe”.

Meanwhile, a red alert was announced for the Kalburagi district.

A holiday has been declared for all the schools and Anganwadi centres on July 26 as a precautionary measure, as per an official statement issued by the Kalaburagi district administration.

In addition, as monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc in Karnataka, water from the Cauvery River reached in some low-lying areas of Kodagu district and caused alarm among the residents, officials said on Tuesday.

According to District Authority Officials, heavy rain battered the Kodagu district in Karnataka as a result of which the Cauvery swelled and entered some of the low-lying areas of the district and alarmed the locals.

As a precautionary measure, all residents living downstream and alongside the river were advised by the district administration to relocate to safer areas.