Australian envoy Philip Green meets Yogi, evinces interest in supporting UP’s agri initiatives

Australia has expressed a keen interest in supporting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiatives to advance the agriculture sector in Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Australian High Commissioner Philip Green visited Lucknow with a delegation and met with the Chief Minister to discuss potential investments in agriculture and allied sectors.

Expressing his delight at visiting Uttar Pradesh for the second time, High Commissioner Philip Green told Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that India and Australia enjoy a long-standing history of strong bilateral relations. He added, “Uttar Pradesh has the potential to play a pivotal role in further enhancing these ties.”

He highlighted the vast opportunities available in Uttar Pradesh and noted that Australian companies are eager to explore and expand these possibilities. Australia is keen to be a strong partner in enhancing the agriculture and food processing sectors in the state. High Commissioner Philip Green also introduced the Chief Minister to the representatives in the delegation and shared their areas of expertise with him.

While welcoming the Australian delegation to Lucknow, the Chief Minister highlighted that Uttar Pradesh, with the largest population in the country, is known as the food basket of India. He said that despite having only 12% of the country’s total agricultural land, the state produces 20% of the nation’s food grain needs. The Chief Minister also stated that 85% of the agricultural land in Uttar Pradesh is irrigated and emphasised ongoing efforts to expand it further.

Furthermore, he provided details about the agricultural universities, agricultural science centres, and farmer production organisations established in the state. Praising the state’s farmers, the Chief Minister stated, “Farmers in Uttar Pradesh are diligent and embrace innovation. If they gain access to Australia’s agricultural technology, it will undoubtedly bring substantial benefits to the agriculture, horticulture, dairy, and food processing sectors in the state.”

The Chief Minister remarked that Australia could play a significant role in enhancing Uttar Pradesh’s dairy sector. He remarked, “Uttar Pradesh is making significant strides with its one district one-dairy initiative, and technical assistance from Australia would be immensely valuable.”

In a discussion with representatives from various Australian educational institutions, the Chief Minister emphasised that a significant number of youths from Uttar Pradesh pursue higher education in Australia. He suggested that Australian universities should consider establishing MoUs with educational institutions in UP for research, collaboration, and the exchange of technical knowledge. Additionally, he encouraged Australian universities to explore the possibility of setting up campuses in the state.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s significant infrastructure development, noting that the state now boasts excellent connectivity across water, land, and air. He emphasised that the state’s 27 industrial sectoral policies are designed to cater to the needs of investors from various sectors. The Chief Minister also described Uttar Pradesh’s policy for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Fortune 500 companies as highly beneficial for Australian investors.

During the talks with the Australian delegation, many state government officials were present, including Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, and Agriculture Production Commissioner Monika Garg.

The delegation that met with the Chief Minister along with High Commissioner Philip Green included Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner John Southwell, Agriculture Adviser Kiran Karamil, Second Secretary Tom Overton, Trade and Investment Director Asha Sundaramurthy, India Director of Ocean Lab Sandeep Jaiswal, Investment Manager of GrainCorp Jordan Jeffrey, International Strategy Head at Western Sydney University Nisha Rakesh, Michelle Rose from the University of Tasmania, and representatives from various Australian companies and educational institutions.