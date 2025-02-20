Australia withdraws travel advisory for Assam except AFSPA-hit districts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that

Australia has withdrawn its travel advisory for Assam, allowing its

citizens to visit most parts of the state.

However, four districts – Tinsukia, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, and Sibsagar

–remain off-limits due to the continued enforcement of AFSPA.

Sarma announced the revised guidelines at a press conference on

Thursday, highlighting that the Australian High Commission has assured

further relaxation if AFSPA is revoked from these regions.

The move is expected to boost international tourism in Assam, which is

home to iconic destinations such as Kaziranga National Park, Majuli

Island, and the tea estates of Upper Assam.

Germany, which had also imposed travel restrictions on Assam, has yet

to revise its advisory.

Sarma added that the Assam government remains hopeful that positive

developments in security and governance will prompt a reassessment of

travel policies by other nations.

For years, Assam struggled with insurgency-related violence and

security challenges, leading to the imposition of the Armed Forces

Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in certain districts. The AFSPA has often

been a cause for concern among foreign governments, leading countries

like Australia and Germany to issue travel advisories cautioning their

citizens against visiting the state.