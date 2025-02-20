Australia withdraws travel advisory for Assam except AFSPA-hit districts

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain attacked in Assam’s Nagaon
The incident has heightened political tensions in the state, prompting widespread condemnation from the Congress party and its supporters.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday thatAustralia has withdrawn its travel advisory for Assam, allowing itscitizens to visit most parts of the state.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that
Australia has withdrawn its travel advisory for Assam, allowing its
citizens to visit most parts of the state.
However, four districts – Tinsukia, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, and Sibsagar
–remain off-limits due to the continued enforcement of AFSPA.
Advertisement
Sarma announced the revised guidelines at a press conference on
Thursday, highlighting that the Australian High Commission has assured
further relaxation if AFSPA is revoked from these regions.
Advertisement
The move is expected to boost international tourism in Assam, which is
home to iconic destinations such as Kaziranga National Park, Majuli
Island, and the tea estates of Upper Assam.
Germany, which had also imposed travel restrictions on Assam, has yet
to revise its advisory.
Sarma added that the Assam government remains hopeful that positive
developments in security and governance will prompt a reassessment of
travel policies by other nations.
For years, Assam struggled with insurgency-related violence and
security challenges, leading to the imposition of the Armed Forces
Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in certain districts. The AFSPA has often
been a cause for concern among foreign governments, leading countries
like Australia and Germany to issue travel advisories cautioning their
citizens against visiting the state.
Advertisement