Attacks on Muslims tarnish India’s reputation globally: Farooq Abdullah

Ruling National Conference (NC) President, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed concern over the increasing attacks on Muslims throughout the country, stating that such actions go against the principles of India’s Constitution.

In a statement on the Human Rights Day, Dr Abdullah emphasized the importance of human rights as essential to the dignity of every individual.

He said that these attacks not only tarnish India’s reputation globally but also hinder the country’s growth. He stressed that for India to progress, every citizen must have access to development and prosperity.

“In the 21st century, the persistence of such attacks indicates that the country is veering off course. The government cannot simply pay lip service to the constitution and human rights; its policies must align with these values,” he said.

“It is imperative that the government takes concrete actions to protect the rights of all citizens and ensure that India remains on the path to progress and inclusivity. Failure to do so will only lead to further division and hinder the nation’s advancement,” he said.