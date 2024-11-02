Attack on Kabir Ashram sparks tension,16 held

Balodabazar district’s Damakheda Ashram, a spiritual haven for Kabir Panth followers, came under a violent attack on Friday night. Witnesses describe a chaotic scene as a large group of villagers stormed the premises with sticks, stones, and firecrackers, leaving the Kabir Panth community in shock. Assailants allegedly threatened Udit Muni, son of the revered Guru Prakash Muni, with death, a provocation that has ignited calls for increased protection of religious sites and people.

As tensions peaked, state’s Home Minister Vijay Sharma and former MLA Shivratan Sharma rushed to the scene at midnight to assess the situation firsthand. Police reports reveal that a dispute over firecrackers ignited the violence, culminating in a break-in by intruders carrying improvised weapons. Law enforcement managed to restore order, detaining 16 individuals in connection with the attack.

Damakheda Ashram holds profound significance for the Kabir Panth community, regularly drawing crowds for its programmess dedicated to Sant Kabir’s teachings. In response to the attack, the state Congress President Deepak Baij visited the ashram to meet Guru Prakash Muni, condemning the assault as a grievous blow to the community. He labeled the assault on Udit Muni as a targeted threat on his life, sparking a wave of outrage.

Simga Police have filed an FIR under multiple sections, including 191(2), 193(3), 190, and 298 of the Indian Penal Code. SDOP Aishwarya Chandrakar confirmed that police are actively seeking additional suspects, including the local sarpanch’s husband. Security across Balodabazar district has been intensified, with authorities urging the public to maintain calm and disregard rumors.

This recent attack on the Damakheda Ashram adds to an unsettling pattern of violence in Balodabazar, following June’s incident when government offices were set ablaze during local protests. Authorities are urging calm and pledging heightened vigilance, aware that maintaining peace in the district will demand a renewed commitment to security and community trust.