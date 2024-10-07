Atishi, Kejriwal promise to restart stalled works in city

The AAP’s national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi on Monday promised that they will restart all the pending works including the repairing of broken roads.

Addressing a joint press conference here at the party office, they said that the works which were stalled by the BJP when Kejriwal went to jail will be completed before the assembly elections. “I want to assure the people of Delhi that for the last one year you have witnessed how the BJP led Central government has put AAP ministers in jail one after the other and tried to stall the work in Delhi. Despite this, we are doing everything that we can, and we are standing tall,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP leader claimed that the BJP had left no stone unturned in harassing the people of Delhi by stopping development works. After returning from the jail, for the last few days, I, along with CM Atishi went out to inspect some roads and found that they were not in good condition due to the stoppage of regular maintenance, he added. “During the inspection we found that the condition of the roads was not good. Then I requested Atishi to inspect all the PWD roads of Delhi along with the MLAs and ministers and the bad roads should be repaired immediately for which I had also written a letter to Atishi on this subject,” said he.

Speaking at the press conference, Atishi stated, “Based on the inspection, it was determined that 89 roads, totaling 230 kilometers, require complete strengthening. Tenders for 74 of these roads have already been issued, and work will begin soon. The remaining 15 roads are also in the tendering process, and work will start shortly after finalization.” Regarding partial repairs, the CM mentioned that approximately 2,53,000 square meters of road require patchwork.

“I am happy to report that 39,500 square meters of patchwork have already been completed in a week, and the rest will be finished by October 31. During the inspection, 6,671 potholes were found, of which 3,454 have been filled, and the remaining 3,217 will also be repaired in the coming days,” she added.