Atishi inspects Chirag Delhi flyover once again

Following the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi PWD Minister Atishi inspected the Chirag Delhi Flyover once again on Saturday.

During the inspection along with the officials of PWD and Delhi Police, she observed that maintenance work is running two days behind the scheduled date of completion due to unexpected rains in the past few days.

Therefore, she inspected the officials to expedite the maintenance work on the first part of the flyover and prepare to open it for traffic by April 1. Along with this, she also directed the officials to ensure more number of workers and machines during the maintenance of the second part of the flyover, so that no inconvenience is caused to the people.

The Delhi PWD Minister said: “Our priority is to get the people of Delhi traffic-free. PWD is working on a war footing in this direction and will complete the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover soon so that people can get relief from traffic.”

During the joint inspection with the officials of PWD and Delhi Police, Atishi instructed the officials to make an action plan for better traffic management during the maintenance of both phases of work. A traffic advisory will also be issued soon.

The Delhi PWD Minister also instructed the officials to ensure more number of workers and machines to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters. The maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover will be completed by March 31 and the route will be opened for traffic.

On the suggestion of Kejriwal, during the maintenance of the second part of the flyover, one of the two lanes will be kept open for traffic so that along with the work, traffic can also move in one lane and people do not face any inconvenience.

PWD regularly does the maintenance work of flyovers across Delhi. In view of the same maintenance work is going on at the Chirag Delhi flyover and a part of the flyover has been closed with respect to it. This has increased the traffic jams on the flyover.

According to the PWD officials, the maintenance work was supposed to be completed in 50 days, but the Delhi PWD Minister directed them to complete work at double the pace and complete it within a month. The Delhi PWD Minister is monitoring the work on a daily basis to ensure the completion of the work as soon as possible.