Atishi forcibly evacuated from 6 Flagstaff Road, alleges CMO

In the ongoing row over the possession of 6 Flagstaff House, the Delhi Chief Minister Office (CMO), on Wednesday, alleged that the premises had been allegedly evacuated by force.

This is the first time in the country’s history that a CM’s residence has been evacuated in such a shabby manner, lamented the CMO.

They alleged at the behest of the saffron party, the LG directed the evacuation of the CM’s belongings from the official residence while the preparations were underway to allot the house to some senior leaders of the BJP.

It is also alleged that the BJP, which has not been able to form its government in Delhi for 27 years, is now trying to capture the CM’s official residence.

Earlier in the day, a senior AAP leader alleged not having won elections in Delhi for the past 27 years; the saffron party was conspiring to illegally occupy 6 Flagstaff Road. He accused the BJP of spreading lies against Arvind Kejriwal even as he was prepared to vacate the official residence.

Singh claimed that CM Atishi had set up a camp office and held a meeting at the official residence but the entire staff had been removed from the premises.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said, “Finally, Kejriwal’s PwD employees had to surrender and accept our demands. Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘sheesh mahal’ has been sealed… The whole fiasco needs to be investigated,” he added.

Alleging that the incumbent CM illegally moved to the bungalow, he asked why the bungalow wasn’t handed over to the PwD as per protocols.

The BJP leader demanded an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the entire process while accusing Atishi of occupying two government properties. “Atishi occupied both residential properties at AB-17, Mathura Road, and 6, Flag Staff Road,” he added.