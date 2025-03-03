Atishi calls expulsion of AAP MLAs unconstitutional

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government will honour medal winners of World Winter Games.

He announced this while giving a wram send-off on Monday to Special Athletes and Coaches of Special Olympics of Himachal Pradesh selected for the Special Olympics World Winter Games being organized at Turin, Italy from March 7 to March 16.

The Chief Minister said that it was a matter of happiness for the people of the state that 24 athletes and coaches out of 49 member Indian delegation were from Himachal Pradesh for this prestigious event.

“These athletes will take part in various events such as Skiing, Snowboarding, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing and Floor ball,” he said.

He expressed hope that they will perform well in this event and bring laurels to the country as well as the state.

Sukhu said that the present state government was extending all possible assistance to the budding players of the state so that they could compete and excel at national and international sports competitions.

The state government would honour the medalists of this event, he said, adding that the state government had significantly enhanced the prize money for the international events to promote sports activities amongst the youth so that they do not fall prey to drug abuse.

Sukhu said that the prize money for gold medalists in the Olympics, Winter Olympics and Paralympics had been raised from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. Similarly, for silver medalists from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore and for bronze medalists from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore, he added.

For the Asian Games and Asian Para Games, the prize money for gold medalists has been increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 4 crore, for silver medalists from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore and for bronze medalists from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, he informed.

Similarly, the prize money for gold medalists of the Commonwealth Games has been increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 3 crore, for silver medalists from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 2 crore and for bronze medalists from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore.