Atiq awarded first life term in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

After 43 years of criminal activities, mafia don Atiq Ahmed, along with his two accomplices, were awarded life term in connection with the kidnapping of Umesh Pal 17 years back, the main witness in the MLA Raju Pal murder case of 2005.

This is the first conviction of Atiq in over 101 criminal cases registered against him. He has been registered in UP police as Interstate gang number 227 with 121 gang members including almost all his family members and his history sheet number is 39A.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already confiscated illegal property worth over Rs 1100 crores so far.

The other two convicted and awarding them life imprisonment under section 364(A) of the IPC along with Atiq by the special MP/ MLA judge Dinesh Chandra Shukla were Dinesh Pasi and Khana Shaukat Hanif . They were also fined Rs one lakh each to be pad to the family of Umesh Pal.

However, seven accused, including Atiq’s brother Ashraf, were acquitted due to lack of substantial evidence, the court said.

A total of 11 people including Atiq were accused in the 17-year-old case. One of the accused had died during the trial.

On hearing his conviction verdict by the MP-MLA court, Atiq started crying, hugging his brother Ashraf. Lawyers in large numbers too raised slogans against Atiq demanding capital punishment and some even tried to give him with a shoe garland.

The security personnel had a hard time controlling the agitating lawyers as they were demanding harsh punishment of Atiq, who was behind the murder of Umesh Pal and his two police gunners during the trial of this case on February 24 last.

Umesh Pal was abducted 17 years ago on February 28, 2006 by Atiq and his henchmen to change his testimony. Tortured him by taking to their office and then forced him to change his testimonies . Freed from the clutches of Atiq, Umesh went to the police and got a case registered.

The court, while hearing, sentenced Atiq and other two accused to rigorous life imprisonment under Section-364A/34, Section-120B, 147, 323/149, 341,342,504, 506. With this, the first justice has been done for Atiq’s crimes.

The entire family of Atiq is either in jail or absconding after daylight murder of Umesh Pal here on February 24 last.

Meanwhile, both sides announced that they will move the Allahabad high court. While Atiq’s lawyers said that as their client is suffering from several ailments, they will seek less punishment but the Unesh Pal’s lawyers said they will oppose the acquittal of 7 accused including Ashraf.

Slain Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal said that though she wanted the court to give death sentence to Atiq Ahmed but still they are satisfied with the judgement . I would appeal to the government that the entire Atiq’s family should be punished , otherwise their next target could be their family.

Umesh Pal’s mother Shanti Devi said that her family will accept today’s verdict .This (Atiq Ahmed) has been doing all the crimes sitting in jail. If it dies then I will be satisfied. As my son was murdered, he should be given similar treatment. We want the death sentence of Atiq and his family involved in the murder of my son.