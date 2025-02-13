Six-year-old boy kidnapped in Gwalior; traders observe bandh in protest

In a glaring incident, two miscreants on a motorcycle kidnapped a six-year-old boy on Thursday morning after throwing chilli powder in the eyes of his mother, who accompanied him to the school bus stop near their house in the Morar area of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police officials, they were notified about the kidnapping around 8 am and the police immediately rushed to the spot and also cordoned off all exits of the city.

Gwalior zone IG Arvind Saxena also announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for anyone providing information about the kidnappers.

Police officials identified the kidnapped boy as Shivay Gupta, son of Rahul Gupta, a sugar trader. Gupta’s wife was walking their son as usual on Thursday morning to drop him at the school bus stop in the posh CP Colony where they reside.

The kidnappers came from behind on a red motorcycle and the miscreant riding pillion got off the bike and threw chilli powder in the woman’s eyes and snatched the child from her. The two accused then sped away with the boy.

The mother tried to run behind the bike to catch them but in vain. She then raised an alarm and informed her husband about the incident.

The kidnapping was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and police teams have been formed to identify and nab the kidnappers and rescue the child.

Meanwhile, enraged traders and businesspersons expressed anger over the incident and observed a bandh in the Morar market in protest against the kidnapping.