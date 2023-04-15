Atiq, Ashraf shot dead in police custody by unknown assailants

Mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead during their four-day police remand at a government hospital on Saturday night.

A group of assailants attacked the duo while they were speaking to the media at the Colvin Hospital here where they were brought for a routine medical examination.

At around 10:30 pm, when both of them were being taken to Colvin Hospital for routine medical checkup, two miscreants came on a bike posing as media personnel and fired rapidly, police sources confirmed.

About 10 rounds of firing took place in which a constable was also injured.

Hit by bullets, Atiq and Ashraf fell down on the ground. Both were rushed to Swarooprani Nehru Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. they died on the spot after being shot in the head.

According to information, some people came there raising slogans against Atiq and suddenly started firing on them from a close range. According to the police, three youths, who were reported to have fired on the mafia don and his brother, were immediately taken into custody. Two pistols and six cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Atiq and Ashraf were remanded to police custody for four days in the Umesh Pal murder case. On the third day on Saturday, Atiq and Ashraf, who were locked in the lockup of the Dhumanganj police station, were questioned by the ATS regarding arms smuggling.

On receiving the information about the incident, the police of all the police stations were put on alert. Significantly, in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case, the MPMLA court had sentenced Atiq to life imprisonment. More than 100 cases are pending against Atiq Ahmed.

Atiq Ahmed had as many as 101 cases registered against him while more than 65 cases were registered against his brother Ashraf.