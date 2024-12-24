Atalji’s life and ideology continue to inspire the nation: Defence Minister

At the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Atal Yuva Mahakumbh,’ organised to commemorate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday shared insights into the former prime minister’s extraordinary personality and fond memories associated with him.

Reflecting on Atalji’s greatness, he said that his life and ideology continue to inspire generations today. He also commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his dedicated efforts driving Uttar Pradesh’s development.

In his address, Rajnath Singh stated, “The esteemed Atalji had a commanding presence that left a lasting impression on the world. He was an extraordinary leader known for his decisive leadership. Lucknow held a special place in Atalji’s heart, and its people shared a deep bond with him.”

He narrated several anecdotes that illustrated Vajpayee’s wit and quick thinking. Referring to a memorable instance during Vajpayee’s visit to Pakistan, Singh recounted, “When a woman journalist proposed marriage on the condition that he would give Kashmir as dowry, Atal Ji, with his characteristic smile, quipped, ‘I’m ready if you give me the whole of Pakistan as dowry.’ This response showcased his brilliance and sharp humour to the world.”

Sharing personal experiences, Rajnath Singh added, “I was fortunate to work alongside Atalji as a colleague in the Cabinet and to experience his paternal affection. When his government fell by a single vote, his iconic speech redefined democracy and patriotism. He famously declared, “Governments may come and go, parties may rise and fall, but the nation and its democracy must always be safeguarded.” The statement precisely encapsulates his profound vision and steadfast principles.

The Defence Minister also appreciated the tableaux and cultural performances by children, which depicted significant moments from Atalji’s life. He called them an inspiration for the younger generation, remarking, “Atalji’s ideas and contributions remain a beacon of guidance for the youth.”

Commending Chief Minister Adityanath’s leadership, Rajnath Singh stated, “Uttar Pradesh today outshines other states on various parameters of development. Under CM Yogi’s visionary and relentless leadership, the state is scaling new heights and fulfilling Atal Ji’s dreams for a progressive Uttar Pradesh.”