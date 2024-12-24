Atal Ji elevated India’s prestige at the global stage: Defence Minister

On the eve of the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the ‘Atal Geet Ganga’ programme was organised in Lucknow. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the event as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh shared heartfelt memories of Atal Ji, emphasising his immense contribution to enhancing India’s global stature. He also urged the attendees to honour the former Prime Minister’s legacy with a minute of silence.

Advertisement

He called it a privilege to represent the Lucknow parliamentary constituency, a seat graced by Atal Ji’s service for many years. Reflecting on Atal Ji’s vision, he highlighted how the former Prime Minister envisioned Lucknow as a beacon of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

Advertisement

The Defense Minister recalled discussions with Atal Ji about Lucknow’s development during his tenure as Prime Minister and praised poet Kumar Vishwas for vividly capturing Atal Ji’s extraordinary personality through poetry.