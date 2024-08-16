Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation of modern India: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed on Friday that Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation for modern India. He said apart from serving as prime minister for three times, he played a crucial role in removing political instability in the country.

After paying floral tributes at the statue of the former PM at Lok Bhavan on his sixth death anniversary, the chief minister said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee provided the country with a model for good governance, infrastructure, and rural development.”

He said the Antyodaya programs run during Atal Ji’s regime reflect his visionary approach.

Yogi said Atal Ji, who was born on December 25, 1924, had a public life of nearly six decades which was completely unblemished. He elevated Indian politics to new heights.

The CM also referred to Atal Ji as an ‘ajaatshatru’ (a person without enemies) in Indian politics, highlighting his status as a universally respected figure.

Reflecting on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s legacy, he noted that he began his public life in independent India under the guidance of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. In 1957, he was elected as MP from Balrampur (now Shravasti) for the first time.

“Atal ji had the opportunity to serve in the Lok Sabha 10 times and the Rajya Sabha twice, with five of his Lok Sabha terms as a representative of the Lucknow constituency,” he added.

He said although Atal Bihari Vajpayee is no longer with us, his memories, poems, and the values and principles he upheld in Indian politics will always inspire us. The nation can never forget the efforts made by him to establish India as a global superpower.

In gratitude for his noble efforts, he said, the grateful nation honoured Vajpayee with the Bharat Ratna.

CM Yogi was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, BJP President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister and currently Rajya Sabha member Dr Dinesh Sharma, former Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh and many senior BJP leaders in the program.