A day after the attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched verbal spout on former by asking why the BJP, with all the central forces at its disposal, could not protect its party chief during his visit to Bengal.

She also raised doubts that the attack on JP Nadda could have been “orchestrated”.

“If there was a small incident — I don’t know if there was one. But at a tea shop, one of the 50 cars in your convoy may have hit someone, or something was thrown or it was planned. The police will probe. We will not tolerate all your lies. Enough is enough,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Yesterday, on his way to West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour to attend a party event, JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked. Protestors, standing at both sides of the road, hurled stones at Nadda’s motorcade, alleged party’s West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh.

BJP’s national secretary and party’s chief observer in West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car was also at the receiving end of stone pelting.

Continuing her doubts over the attack, Banerjee said, “You have so many CISF-BSF commandos. Then how can they touch your car? What about your people who go around with shot guns.”

“They are importing a new Hindu Dharma. That Hindu Dharma is not our Hindu Dharma. They are passing off a disgusting dharma as Hindu dharma with which neither you nor I have any thing to do. This is how Hitler became Hitler, this is how Ceausescu became Ceausescu. Mussolini became Mussolini. Today, this Narendra Babu sarkar simply plans drama, creates drama and sends video of the drama they have themselves created to the media. And media has no power to question them. they may of their own drama they send to the media,” she added.

“Every day they are coming out for rallies with firearms. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army, CISF….then why are you so scared?” she said.

“Your leaders are welcome. We are against violence, but why are 50 cars following you around? And bikes and media cars? So who were standing there? Who threw stones? Is it planned? You are so smart, you can use satellite watch everything,” she added.

“They have no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times it’s Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha. When they have no audience, they call their workers for doing nautanki,” Banerjee said.

Hours after the attack, Home Minister Amit Shah ordered an investigation and asked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for a detailed report on law and order in the state.

He also called for two reports from the state administration within 12 hours as the BJP alleged that the state had slipped into complete lawlessness and anarchy.