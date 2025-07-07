At Raipur rally, Kharge accuses BJP of undermining constitution, ignoring farmers

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge mounted a sharp political offensive against the BJP-led Central and Chhattisgarh governments on Monday, accusing them of eroding constitutional principles, marginalising farmers and soldiers, and fostering governance through fear and misinformation.

Addressing the ‘Kisan, Jawan, Samvidhan’ rally at Raipur’s Science College Ground, Kharge questioned the foundation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coalition and alleged that the state government was functioning without independent authority.

Advertisement

“Modi government is walking on two crutches, Andhra’s TDP and Bihar’s Nitish Kumar. If either leg gives way, the government will fall,” Kharge said, addressing a large crowd of supporters who listened to him braving the monsoon downpour.

Advertisement

The Congress leader alleged the BJP was systematically weakening democratic institutions while masking its failures behind a façade of nationalism.

Criticising the rollback of Congress-era welfare schemes, he highlighted the rise of liquor outlets under the BJP rule. “They opened 67 new shops and allowed the sale of spurious liquor. Under the banner of business, they are dismantling the very social fabric of our society,” he added.

Taking aim at the ideological backbone of the ruling party, Kharge accused the RSS of attempting to remove ‘Socialism’ and ‘Secularism’ from the Constitution’s Preamble. “The nation will not tolerate this. If these words are erased, people will rise in protest. Someday, even the BJP will regret its own actions,” he warned.

On state matters, Kharge alleged that Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai merely followed directions from Delhi. “This isn’t just about Sai. It is an insult to the people of Chhattisgarh,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress leader Sachin Pilot called on party workers to prepare for the 2028 elections with the same determination they showed in 2018. “Even rain couldn’t dampen your spirit. You are the real strength of the Congress,” he said.

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij accused the BJP government of selling Bastar’s land to industrial interests, worsening corruption, and failing the people. “Even if bullets are fired, Congress workers won’t back down,” he said.

After the rally, Kharge held back-to-back strategy sessions with the Political Affairs Committee and the State Executive Committee at the party’s Rajiv Bhawan headquarters in Raipur.

He had arrived here earlier in the day on a special flight from New Delhi. The meetings aimed to review the current political landscape and lay the groundwork for the Congress party’s preparations ahead of future political battles.