At ISRO, PM Modi hails ‘Nari Shakti’ role in Chandrayaan 3’s success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the women scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and hailed the contribution of “Nari Shakti” in Chandrayaan 3’s successful landing on the Moon. Addressing the scientists at ISRO’s Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, the prime minister also dedicated a place on the Moon to the women scientists. He named the spot where Chandrayaan 3’s lander Vikram landed as the “Shiv-Shakti” point.

“Women scientists played a key role in Chandrayaan 3. This ‘Shivkshakti’ point will inspire the upcoming generations to use science for the welfare of people,” PM Modi said.

Congratulating the ISRO scientists, PM Modi said Chandrayaan 3’s landing on the Moon demonstrated the prowess of India’s space research program and it was a moment of pride for every Indian. He also declared August 23, the day Chandrayaan 3 landed on the Moon’s surface, as National Space Day.

ISRO’s UR Rao Satellite Centre scientist Priyanka Mishra, who worked for all three propulsion modules, lander Vikram and rover Pragyaan, said that she was super excited to meet PM Modi.

“We felt that our achievements were being recognized,” she said, adding “PM is recognising and encouraging ‘Nari Shakti’. It is an inspiration for us.”

Sowjanya, Project Manager EMIMC Chandrayan-3, said that she was “over the top of the moon- literally and figuratively both” after meeting the prime minister.

“We are very happy that PM Modi has addressed us. It is a historic event…We just want to thank the Prime Minister for coming and appreciating us personally,” she added.