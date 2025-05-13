At Adampur Air Base, PM Modi Sends Stern Message: Terror and Nuclear Blackmail Will Be Met with Force

Sending a strong message that the country would not bow down to threats of terrorism and nuclear attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed Operation Sindoor as “the new normal for India.” Giving a powerful statement during his visit to the Adampur-based Indian Air Force base, the PM said that the operation has not ended, and it will be a continuing and decisive action will be taken against state-sponsored terror attacks on Indian citizens.

In his maiden visit to a military base post the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Modi visited the AF station located near Jalandhar, Punjab, in a highly secret visit today. As per the reports, Modi landed at the base at 0615 hrs and spent precisely 50 minutes interacting with the troops and senior officials based there. The visit is being perceived as a message to snub the rumours being circulated as part of Pakistan’s information warfare, about the damage to the base in the aerial strikes, and boosting the morale of the troops in the station.

In his address, Modi said that Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, to avenge the killings of 26 tourists killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, wasn’t just any ordinary move by the Indian defence forces and showed India’s resolve to turn into action, for the whole world to witness.

“Operation Sindoor’s echo is everywhere. It is not any ordinary act. Operation Sindoor shows our decisive and resolute policy. We will not see terrorists and the government separately. The world has seen how Pakistan’s army officers attended the funeral of terrorists. This is big evidence of state-sponsored terrorism,” Modi said.

“We will take strong steps to protect India. Operation Sindoor has written history. We displayed our strength in the desert, mountains, and showed our potential in new-age warfare,” he added.

Highlighting that Pakistan used its civil and commercial airlines as a shield while launching air strikes against India, the Prime Minister said, “Our aim was to hit terror headquarters in Pakistan. But Pakistan used its civilian aircraft as shields. I am proud of our forces for you responded to Pakistan without any harm to these aircraft.”

Asserting that India “will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail” and “will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail,” Modi said that ”the ones who dared to challenge us, faced the might of our soldiers.”

”Nine terror hideouts were destroyed. Over 100 terrorists were eliminated. Their leaders now understand–raising eyes towards India only invites ruin,” he added.

Evoking lines dedicated to Maharana Pratap’s horse Chetak, “Kaushal dikhlaya chaalo mai, udd gaya bhayanak bhalo mai, nirbheek gaya vo dhalo mai, sarpat dauda karwalo mai (It’s a metaphor for fearless, swift, and skilled action to compare modern Indian weapons to the legendary valor of Chetak),” Modi said, “These words were written for Chetak, but they resonate just as powerfully with the precision and bravery embodied in our modern weapons today.”

“When our drones destroy the walls of the enemy’s fort, when our missiles reach the target with a whizzing sound, the enemy hears ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. When we light up the sun even at night, the enemy sees ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. When our armies blow away the threat of nuclear blackmail, then only one thing resonates from the sky- ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. All of you have made millions of Indians proud, have made every Indian’s mother proud, you have created history, and I have come among you this morning to see you,” he said.

Speaking about the air strikes carried out targeting the Indian air base, the Prime Minister said, “Rattled with Operation Sindoor, the enemy tried to attack this air base and several of our other air bases multiple times. They targeted us again and again, but the nefarious designs of Pakistan failed each time.”

“I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated,” he added.

Later, Modi took to X, stating, “It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination, and fearlessness.”

“Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation,” he went on to add. The PM also shared some pictures from the Adampur AF base.

Meanwhile Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said that the PM’s visit was “highly confidential” and district civil and police administration were not aware about it.