Astro-tourism takes off in Himachal, CM launches stargazing facility in Kaza

In a landmark initiative to promote astro-tourism and empower local communities in the high-altitude cold desert of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday formally launched a stargazing facility in Kaza.

This initiative, aimed at fostering tribal community entrepreneurship, is part of a programme under the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE), operating under the Department of Environment, Science, Technology & Climate Change, Himachal Pradesh.

As part of the launch, the Chief Minister distributed high-end computerized telescopes (Sky-Watcher BKDOB 8” Collapsible GOTO) to two local beneficiaries, while others joined the programme virtually.

These telescopes will be used to conduct night sky observation sessions for tourists, positioning Spiti as a unique destination for astro-tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the initiative would also significantly contribute to integrating science with local culture. He noted that efforts were underway to involve local homestays and hotel owners in the project.

“It is heartening to see the people of Kaza, Langza, and Rangrik coming forward to participate in this initiative. They will be provided with telescopes and necessary training,” he added.

Sukhu highlighted that this is the first-of-its-kind effort in the region to leverage Spiti’s pristine night skies, minimal light pollution, and high-altitude clarity for astronomy-based tourism.

“This marks a new beginning in the history of the state and will boost the local economy by attracting more tourists to the area,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for collective efforts from tribal communities, particularly youth, as well as scientific institutions and government agencies to ensure the long-term success of the initiative.

He appreciated the proactive involvement of local youth and homestay owners in embracing astronomy as both a livelihood and learning opportunity.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena noted that the strategic vision of integrating science with tourism through community-led models in remote regions like Spiti was conceptualized by the Chief Minister in August 2023.

The programme is being coordinated by HIMCOSTE, with active support from the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Spiti, at Kaza.

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between HIMCOSTE, the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) to provide scientific and technical guidance and ensure the long-term sustainability of the project.