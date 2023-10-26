Assembly polls: Congress deploys star power to woo Mizoram voters

After a significant push by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party is gearing up to utilise its star power to secure victory in the Christian-dominated state of Mizoram, which is set to hold assembly polls on November 7.

Prominent leaders, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, and Jairam Ramesh, are expected to visit Mizoram to campaign for their party’s candidates in the upcoming elections.

According to Lalremruata Renthlei, Mizoram Congress media cell chairman, Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor are scheduled to visit Mizoram on November 3 and 4, while Jairam Ramesh is anticipated to arrive in Aizawl, the state’s capital, shortly. Their visits are aimed at energizing the Congress campaign in the region.

Priyanka Gandhi is anticipated to concentrate her campaign efforts in linguistic minority areas located in the southern and western parts of Mizoram. Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh will play a multifaceted role, which includes addressing a press conference, holding meetings with party leaders, and engaging with the public through rallies and meetings.

This high-profile campaign comes after Rahul Gandhi’s recent two-day visit to Mizoram, where he embarked on a padayatra to Raj Bhawan, addressing a rally near the governor’s house.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi criticized the ruling BJP and drew attention to the challenges faced by minority groups and tribal communities in the country. He highlighted the government’s alleged negligence towards these issues and criticized what he termed “the politics of appeasement.”

The Congress party’s strategic use of its star leaders underscores its push to gaining support in Mizoram, particularly among the Christian-majority population.