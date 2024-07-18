Assam’s legal strategy yields 81 per cent reduction in child marriages: Report

Assam’s legal interventions have resulted in an 81 per cent reduction in child marriages across 20 districts between 2021-22 and 2023-24, according to a report titled ‘Towards Justice: Ending Child Marriage’ released by India Child Protection (ICP) on World Day for International Justice.

The report, based on data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and surveys from 1,132 villages in Assam, reveals that child marriage has been completely eradicated in 30 per cent of these villages and significantly reduced in 40 per cent.

The surveyed villages, with a total population of 21 lakh and a child population of 8 lakh, have shown a marked change due to the government’s crackdown on child marriages.

Advertisement

In 12 out of the 20 districts, over 90 per cent of respondents believe that legal actions such as arrests and filing FIRs can effectively address the issue.

Despite this success, the report highlights the urgent need for legal system reforms across India to tackle the high backlog of child marriage cases.

In 2022, only 181 out of 3,563 child marriage cases listed for trial were concluded, indicating a 92 per cent pendency rate. At the current rate, it could take 19 years to clear the backlog of 3,365 cases.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo emphasized the importance of prosecution in ending child marriage.

He stated that India’s commitment to protecting children, who represent the nation’s future, is unwavering, and Assam’s model demonstrates a viable path forward.

Child rights activist and founder of Child Marriage Free India (CMFI), Bhuwan Ribhu, praised Assam’s approach, noting that legal action serves as a powerful public awareness tool to deter child marriages.

The report found that 98 per cent of people in Assam now believe prosecution is key to ending the practice.

The report makes key recommendations, including the creation of fast-track courts to expedite the clearance of pending cases and doubling the punishment for parents, guardians, or panchayats involved in child marriages, treating it as equivalent to criminal conspiracy for rape.

The report’s findings are based on primary data collected from village-level stakeholders and secondary data from sources such as the National Family Health Survey-V and NCRB.