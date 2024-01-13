BSF apprehends lady with Bangladeshi Takas

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a woman, resident of Karandighi in North Dinajpur, at Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Hilli in South Dinajpur yesterday for carrying huge Bangladeshi currency Taka 6,50,000 from Bangladesh to India. The BSF handed over the woman to the customs officials.

The seized Bangladeshi currency and mobile from her possession were also handed over to the customs officials. According to the BSF, troops of Hili Border Outpost of 151 Battalion BSF, under North Bengal Frontier apprehended the woman while she was carrying huge Bangladeshi currency. On search the BSF recovered Taka 6,50,000 (approx Rs 4,93,253) from her possession. The woman disclosed that she had gone to Bangladesh from India on 6 November, last year with a valid passport through Hilli ICP to meet her relatives.

She wanted to hand over Bangladeshi currency to her relatives in India, said a senior BSF official. In addition, according to the BSF, on 11-12 January, troops from North Bengal Frontier BSF carried out anti-smuggling drive in their respective border areas in order to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements to execute their nefarious design of smuggling and seized cattle and other contraband items from different border areas.

The total value of the seized items is Rs 5,36,972. Those items were seized by the BSF troops while smugglers were trying to smuggle it from India to Bangladesh. Troops of under command Battalions of North Bengal Frontier of BSF, deployed on Indo-Bangladesh border are maintaining high alertness of highest order on the border to thwart any attempt of antinational elements to execute their nefarious designs of smuggling, infiltration and exfiltration.