Assam’s Jadav Payeng presents inaugural Conservation Award to ‘Waterman’ M Karunakar Reddy

In a convergence of environmental champions, Jorhat’s Jyoti Pratap Gyanmarg Vidyalaya witnessed a significant moment as Jadav “Molai” Payeng, India’s “Jungle Man,” conferred the inaugural International Conservation Award upon M Karunakar Reddy, the “Waterman” of South India.

This recognition, named in Payeng’s honour, celebrated Reddy’s profound contributions to water conservation and disaster relief.

The award, carrying a prize of Rs 2 lakh, was established by the Jyoti-Pratap Education Trust, founded by Pratap Saikia, a self-made entrepreneur with a deep commitment to education and environmental stewardship.

Payeng himself, along with a five-member selection committee, chose Reddy for his exceptional work.

Jadav Payeng, renowned for transforming the barren Payang sands into the lush 550-hectare Molai Kathnibari forest—a haven for tigers, rhinos, and elephants—expressed pride in the award’s creation. “I am proud that such an award was introduced in his name while he was alive, and this increased his responsibility even more,” he remarked.

M Karunakar Reddy, hailed as India’s “Crisis Man” for his disaster management expertise, has dedicated over 15 years to water conservation.

In his native Hyderabad district, characterised by low rainfall, he spearheaded initiatives that led to the construction of 20,000 rainwater harvesting structures, utilising low-cost, locally sourced materials. His efforts have revitalised agriculture and raised community awareness.

“Jadav Payeng is an inspiration to the entire country and the world,” Reddy acknowledged. Echoing Payeng’s dedication, Reddy announced a campaign to plant one crore saplings over the next five years, honouring Payeng’s legacy. This initiative, accessible through a WhatsApp helpline, invites widespread participation.