Assamese, Bengali communities have developed mutual respect for each other: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that over the years Bengali and Assamese communities people have developed mutual respect for each other and once the competition between two communities have given away to mutual respect.

Citing the instance of the granting of classical language status to both languages for improved relations.

“There was a time in Assam when there was competition between Bengali and Assamese languages due to various reasons,” Sarma said.

“However, in recent years, instead of competition among us, a sense of mutual respect has developed, creating an environment where both Bengali and Assamese speakers can use their respective languages according to their convenience and preference.”

The Chief Minister also said that infrastructure developments since 2014 as a major factor to the improved ties between the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys.

“Following this decision of the Prime Minister, discussions within intellectual circles regarding the origins of these languages have taken a new turn. The competition between Bengali and Assamese has diminished,” he noted.

Sarma had earlier tweeted: “Gone are the days when there was discontent between people of Brahmaputra Valley and Barak Valley. Our Govt has ensured equal growth in both regions and with classical language status to both Assamese and Bangla, both communities have got equal respect.”