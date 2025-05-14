Assam to operationalise 10 new co-districts by August 15

In a major governance reform, the Assam government has announced that ten newly-created co-districts, along with their respective administrative headquarters, will become functional by August 15, 2025.

The co-districts slated for operationalisation are Boko-Chaygaon, Palashbari, Barchalla, Rangapara, Makum, Digboi, Teok, Mariani, Dholai, and Dudhnoi. These units will begin functioning as part of a larger vision to eventually establish 78 co-districts across Assam. With 39 already operational, this latest addition brings the state a step closer to its target, an official statement said.

State Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota recently chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials from key government departments to assess the preparedness of the new administrative units.

During the meeting, officials discussed logistical and personnel-related requirements and issued instructions to ensure that the co-districts are ready for smooth functioning by Independence Day.

The government is focusing on timely training of staff, deployment of adequate personnel, establishment of essential infrastructure, and issuing a consolidated government order to facilitate a seamless transition.

The creation of co-districts is seen as a crucial reform aimed at easing the administrative burden on larger parent districts.

By establishing administrative offices within these newly-carved units, the state aims to make government services more accessible to citizens, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Officials believe the move will not only enhance administrative efficiency but also promote region-specific development by responding to the unique needs of different geographical and demographic zones.