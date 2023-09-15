Assam Rifles seize drugs worth Rs 1.65 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai, one arrested

Assam Rifles have seized a large number of contraband drugs worth Rs 1.65 crore and arrested a person in Mizoram’s Champhai district, said an official statement from Assam Rifles on Thursday.

“Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 20 soap cases of Heroin No 4 (weighing 237 gms) worth Rs 1.65 crores in the general area Zokawthar, Champhai district yesterday,” read a statement from Assam Rifles.

“The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles along with the representative of Zokhawthar Police Station based on specific information,” added the statement.

A day prior to this seizer the security forces seized drugs worth Rs 87.84 crore from the same Champhai district of the state.

“The troops of Assam Rifles under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered 2,00,000 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 60 crore and 333 soap cases of heroin weighing about 3.978 kg worth Rs 27.84 crore. In total, narcotics worth Rs 87.84 crore were recovered in World Bank Road Zokhawthar to Melbuk in Champhai district on Tuesday,” said a statement issued by the Assam Rifles.

The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth Rs 87,84,60,000 and the recovered consignment were handed over to Zokhawthar police station for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the Narco Cartel in Mizoram, said the statement.