Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth Rs 1.07 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai

ANI | New Delhi | July 2, 2023 9:07 am

Assam rifles recover heroin worth Rs.1.07,00,00,000 in Mizoram's Champhai (Photo:ANI)

In a successful operation, Assam Rifles (East) has recovered 150 bags of illegal areca nuts in the general area of Melbuk in Zokhawthar and 33 grams of heroin along with one worth Rs 1.07 crore, the official said.

A man was apprehended in connection to death, they said. The two separate operations were carried out by teams of Assam Rifles and Custom Department Zokhawthar based on specific information.

The accused was later apprehended and has been handed over to the Customs Department, Zokhawthar, and Police Station Champhai for further legal proceedings.
“The entire consignment recovered and apprehended individual has been handed over to Customs department, Zokhawthar, and Police Station Champhai for further legal proceedings,” the official statement said.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

“Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram,” Assam Rifles said.

