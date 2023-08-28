Assam Rifles, police seize 265 kg marijuana worth Rs 13.25 lakh in Tripura

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered 265 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 13.25 lakh in Ashigar, Mandai, and West Tripura, said officials.

“As part of the Assam Rifles massive crackdown on narcotics and drugs abuse in the State, Assam Rifles under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) seized 265 Kgs of Marijuana worth Rs 13.25 lakh in Ashigar, Mandai, and West Tripura on August 26, 2023,” said an official statement by Headquarter Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (East).

Based on the input received from a reliable source of a large quantity of processed Marijuana hidden at Ashigar in Mandai, a team of Assam Rifles along with State Police personnel of Mandai Police station launched a swift operation in which 265 kilograms of Marijuana was seized after thorough search of the area, said the statement.

The cost of the seized consignment is estimated to be of Rs 13.25 lakh. The seized Marijuana has been handed over to Mandai Police station and an FIR has been registered against the owner of the house from where the contraband items have been recovered, it added.

Earlier on Saturday, Assam Rifles recovered illegal foreign-origin cigarettes and liquor worth 10.12 Lakh at Zokhawthar in Champhai district, said an official statement from Assam Rifles.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department of Zokhawthar based on specific information on Saturday under the guidance of Inspector General (East), Assam Rifles.

The seized consignment was handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings.

“Ongoing smuggling of foreign origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram,” the official statement added.

Earlier also in a similar kind of operation ‘Sentinels of Northeast apprehended one individual along with Heroin worth Rs 1.71 crore on August 24 from Ratabari police station area in Karimganj District of Assam.