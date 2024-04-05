Assam Rifles DG lauds impartial conduct of forces in maintaining stability in Manipur

he Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen PC Nair on Friday commended the professional and impartial conduct of the Force in maintaining stability in the trouble-torn Manipur.

Speaking at a conference in Shillong, Nair also underscored the imperative of safeguarding the integrity of the Indo-Myanmar Border.

Stressing on bolstering the Combat Potential in Conventional Operations, he emphasised enhancing operational effectiveness.

Deliberations during the conference centred around devising strategies and measures to augment the combat readiness and capabilities of Assam Rifles in conventional operations.

Key highlights of the conference encompassed strategic discussions aimed at enhancing Assam Rifles’ Combat Potential, reviewing the equipping of units with state-of-the-art weaponry and equipment, sharing best practices to enhance operational efficiency, and emphasising training and skill development to tackle evolving security challenges.

During the event, Rajbhasha Trophies were presented to 27 Assam Rifles (1st Prize), 28 Assam Rifles (2nd Prize), and Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (3rd Prize) for their outstanding contribution to the implementation of Hindi, the national language.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment from all attendees to uphold the highest standards of operational excellence and to continuously strive for improvement across all domains.T