Assam Rifles Commander Conference 2025 concludes on commitment to operational readiness

The Assam Rifles Commander Conference 2025 concluded at the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong, with a commitment to enhancing border security and operational efficiency.

The conference, chaired by Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General of Assam Rifles, brought together Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders, and Staff Officers to discuss pressing operational and administrative matters.

A significant portion of the discussion centered on the Indo-Myanmar border, a region that has witnessed increasing volatility due to insurgency movements, smuggling activities, and geopolitical concerns. Lieutenant General Lakhera emphasized the Assam Rifles’ crucial role in safeguarding the border, particularly in light of emerging security threats in the region.

The force has long been responsible for border surveillance, anti-insurgency operations, and maintaining stability in the North Eastern states.

Additionally, the conference acknowledged the Assam Rifles’ contributions to the Kashmir Valley, where it has played an instrumental role in counterinsurgency operations. The director general urged troops to remain vigilant and adaptable, given the evolving nature of security challenges in both regions.

A key focus of the conference was enhancing combat potential and operational readiness. Plans to acquire next-generation weapons, advanced surveillance technology, and modern military equipment were discussed, aligning with the force’s goal of staying ahead in counterinsurgency and border security operations.

To complement technological advancements, the Assam Rifles is also prioritizing training and skill development. The discussions included refining training modules, incorporating cutting-edge warfare techniques, and fostering knowledge exchange between different units to optimize efficiency and response capabilities.