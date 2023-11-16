Assam rehabilitates 8756 former militants through Swavalamban Scheme: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that in the last two years, 8756 former militants have been rehabilitated through the Swavalamban scheme.

This initiative focuses on reintegrating individuals with previous militant involvement back into society.

Sarma emphasized: “Through the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy and Swavalamban scheme, these individuals underwent skill development training and are now leading dignified lives.”

Breaking down the figures, he said that 4203 cadres from NDFB, 1926 from Karbi groups, 1182 Adivasis, and others from various factions have benefited from this initiative.

The scheme, launched in 2019, is aimed at providing livelihood opportunities for former militants returning to mainstream society, fostering a life of dignity for them.