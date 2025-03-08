Assam Police tightens vigil as Bangladeshi nationals pushed back amid border security drive

In a continued effort to curb illegal infiltration, Assam Police intercepted and deported multiple Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter India unlawfully.

The latest incident on March 7 saw security forces apprehending a Bangladeshi national, Ashraful Haque, who was subsequently sent back across the border.

Commending the swift action, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X to reinforce the state’s firm stance on border security.

“Monitored. Caught. Pushed Back. That’s @assampolice’s strong strategy to keep our borders infiltration-free,” Sarma posted, lauding the security personnel involved in the operation.

This follows an earlier incident where Assam Police intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals—Rofiqul Kalam, Muskan, Abdul Rahman, and Aktar Hussain—trying to cross into India. In adherence to established protocols, they too were swiftly deported.

Assam shares a 263-km-long border with Bangladesh, a significant portion of which is riverine and porous, making it vulnerable to illegal crossings.

The state has long grappled with concerns over infiltration, which has been a politically sensitive issue, influencing electoral politics and policy decisions.

The Sarma-led government has intensified measures, including increased border patrolling, technological surveillance, and stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

The state’s approach aligns with the broader national security strategy, reflecting a zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Sarma stated, “We are alert 24/7 to safeguard our borders.”